TONIGHT’S eagerly-anticipated South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup quarter-final between St Austell and Camelford has been postponed for the second time.
The original tie set for Saturday, February 10 was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, and once again the poor weather has ensured tonight’s meeting has gone the same way.
As per league rules, after two attempts, home advantage switches.
The two clubs have agreed a date of next Tuesday night, February 27, with a 7.30pm kick-off at Trefrew Park.
Camelford are a much tougher proposition at home, and will hope for a bumper crowd against a Lillywhites side still in contention for a treble.
Before then, both clubs are due to be in SWPL Premier West action on Saturday.
Camelford welcome strugglers Sticker who arrive desperate for a win in their quest for safety, while the Saints welcome out of form Bude Town to Poltair Park. Both games get underway at 3pm.