ST AUSTELL’S hopes of a league and cup double are still on after reaching the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup final at Launceston last night.
The Lillywhites claimed the SWPL Premier West title last week, and following a weekend of celebrations following their final day victory at Truro City Reserves, Chris Knight’s side were back in action against a Liskeard Athletic side they narrowly pipped to the title.
The league meetings between saw a 3-3 draw at Lux Park before the Saints eased past the Blues 6-2 on home soil back in January.
On a pristine Pennygillam surface, both sides went close early on as Cal Merrin’s shot from six yards was blocked, before at the other end, Liskeard keeper Cory Harvey brilliantly denied Neil Slateford’s free-kick.
St Austell were thankful to full-back Jake Shaw from heading off the line before the half-hour mark, and then went in front 43 minutes in as Liam Eddy nodded in George Marris’ cross.
It was nearly 2-0 just before the break, but Shaw saw his effort cleared off the line.
Liskeard continued to create chances after the restart as Dan Jennings’ shot hit the side-netting, but they were reduced to ten men on 62 minutes as Merrin pushed Ollie Brokenshire into the stand.
That didn’t stop Darren Gilbert’s men creating chances in the final ten minutes with Jennings and Jarrad Woods both firing narrowly wide.
However, St Austell held on to book a spot in the final against Falmouth Town on Sunday, May 12 at Wendron.
Before that, Falmouth have their Western League Premier Division play-off final at home to Clevedon Town on Saturday (3pm) following Tuesday night’s semi-final victory over Barnstaple Town.
See next week’s paper for more on last night’s encounter.