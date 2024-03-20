ST AUSTELL’S hopes of a treble are over after they were dramatically beaten 3-2 in extra-time by Elburton Villa in the SWPL Walter C Parson League Cup semi-final at Dobwalls last night.
After a tight opening hour where chances were at a premium, the Saints went ahead when prolific frontman Adam Carter guided Neil Slateford’s free-kick in at the near post with his thigh.
It appeared Chris Knight’s side were easing their way into the final when Carter grabbed his second 12 minutes from time.
But within a minute, Saltash United legend Sam Hughes pulled one back, and he scored again after 88 minutes to send the tie into extra-time.
Both sides had their chances, but former Launceston striker Bentley Alcantara completed the turnaround a minute before the end of the first period of extra-time.
Villa then held out to reach the final for the first time since 2013.
St Austell now go back to focusing on their push for Western League football and the Cornwall Senior Cup.