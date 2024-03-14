SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE WALTER C PARSON FUNERAL DIRECTORS LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Camelford 1 St Austell 3 (AET)
ST AUSTELL booked their place in the last four of the SWPL Walter C Parson League Cup after a 3-1 win at Camelford after extra-time.
The Saints took an early eighth minute lead through Matt Searle, but were pegged back on 20 minutes by Sam Brown.
Both teams had chances to win it, before sub Liam Eddy put the Lillywhites ahead on 103 minutes.
Tom Guest then wrapped it up five minutes before the end of the extra-time to set up a semi-final with Elburton Villa at Dobwalls next Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Camelford were without Brooklyn Wilkins, Eli Evans and Leo Best due to a university match, while key midfielders Charlie Hambly and Andy Boxall were also missing. St Minver forward Sam Brown played on the right wing.
The Saints kept skipper Neil Slateford on the bench, but were as strong as usual.
On a pristine pitch, St Austell started brightly and took the lead as Searle finished in the bottom corner via a deflection off Tom Crowe after being set up by Adam Carter.
Camelford drew level with their first real attack when Brown drove home from eight yards after his initial effort was blocked from Crowe’s cross.
Jake Miller’s effort with the outside of the boot was well saved by Josh Colwill shortly after the half hour, and on 40 minutes the midfielder saw his rocket of a free-kick from 20 yards flick the post.
Both teams had good chances to score early in the second half.
George Marris was denied by Colwill’s legs from eight yards after being set up by Carter, while Wade headed wide from Connor Sturdy’s corner.
Camelford had a golden opportunity to go in front on 56 minutes after Mark Gusterson knocked down a long free-kick into the path of Cardiff, but Harry Ashton stretched out his left leg.
The influential Slateford was introduced just before the hour in place of Henry Wilson, and his arrival kicked the Saints into life.
Marris’ ball in somehow evaded everybody, before his shot was beaten away at the near post by Colwill.
With Camelford holding on, they somehow avoided conceding after a huge goalmouth scramble.
The final chance of normal time saw Camels midfielder Ross Beare head a tough chance wide.
Both teams made a flurry of substitutions, but Saints’ extra quality started to show.
Replacement centre-half Martin Watts saw his 25-yard effort bounce in front of Colwill who somehow kept it out, before Searle hit the post from 20 yards.
The 13th minute of extra-time saw St Austell go back in front as a ball in right found Eddy who placed a shot into the top left-hand corner.
The Camels went close on 110 minutes as youngster Danny Sprake sent in a ball from the right, which was somehow cleared.
But with five minutes to go it was game over. Watts sent a long throw down the right touchline, Carter flicked it inside and Guest advanced towards Colwill before slotting home inside the near post.
The rest of the tie, which was well refereed by Luke Dennis, passed off without much incident as the Saints’ hopes of a treble remain firmly intact.
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill; Tom Crowe, Sam Wade, Dan Metherell (capt), Jake Chafer; Sam Watts, Ross Beare, Connor Sturdy; Sam Brown, Mark Gusterson, Shae Cardiff. Subs: Bryn Sturdy, Danny Sprake, Jack Biddick.
ST AUSTELL: Harry Ashton; Kieron Bishop, Harvey Hann, Ollie Brokenshire (capt), Martyn Duff; Henry Wilson, Noah Teagle; George Marris, Matt Searle, Jake Miller; Adam Carter. Subs: Martin Watts, Neil Slateford, Tom Guest, Connor Wharton, Liam Eddy.
Camelford man of the match: Mark Gusterson.
St Austell man of the match: Matt Searle.