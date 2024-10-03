By Roger Stephens
Looe and District Pool League latest news – Sunday, September 29
THE final Sunday of the month saw the two top teams clash at the Harbour Moon where last year’s champions SportsClub A Liskeard visited the Moonshiners (Social A).
This was a close encounter of the potting kind with the winners only decided in the last match.
First up for the hosts was Roger Hawken who lost 2-1 to Interleague team captain Luke Penhaligon.
Ollie Rounsevell fared no better, going down 2-0 to Will Doidge.
The champions were flying at this point but Shiners captain Mark Stevens halted their charge, beating Rob Ivy 2-0 which was followed by team mate Colin Penhaligon who beat Andy Arnold by the same score.
All square and it was down to a last game shootout for the points.
Last season’s Open Singles runner-up Brian Phillips took the honours for his team by beating Moonshiners’ Steve Eastley 2-0.
A 3-2 result to the visitors and 6-5 in frames tells us how tight this match was.
Down at Looe Social, Sports Club B Liskeard were the visitors and came away with a resounding win.
Jeremy Rendle started the rout with a 2-0 walkover due to a no show by Jim Rickard, before Darren ‘Donkey’ Hooper beat Tristan Cooper despite a gallant effort by Tristan who managed an eight-baller.
Another Interleaguer, Rob Cowling, beat Looe Social captain Ian Bassett 2-1 then Rob Banfield and Ian Penhaligon wrapped things up for the Liskeard side by defeating Lewis Penhaligon and Mark ’Scooby’ Scoble, both 2-0.
A 5-0 win and 10-2 in frames shows how comprehensive a victory it was for the boys from Liskeard.
Over the water at JJ’s, the hosts’ A team entertained the Harbour Sharks in a hard-fought match.
JJ’s Denham Guild lost 2-1 to Chris ‘Woodsy’ Woods before Dan Clapson went down 2-0 to Phil Dingle to give the visitors some breathing space.
But back came JJ’s as Rhys Toms, JJ Webber and Stuart Appleby rattled off the last three games beating Len Clark, Pete Burke and Roger Stephens 2-0,2-0 and 2-1 in that order.
Such was the close nature of the game, 12 of the 15 frames were played.
Up ‘The Marquee ’in Duloe, the visitors were Cardboard Cutouts and this was another tight, tense affair.
Paddy Mutton led for the hosts and lost 2-0 to Interleague’s Keith Armitage, before Rob Bilsborough beat another Interleaguer in Gerry Markwell 2-0.
James Stephens pulled one back for Cutouts in beating James Chudleigh 2-0, but Marquee’s Jimmy Miles saw off Jonny Gascoyne 2-1 to set up a last game decider between captain Neil Hilton against Aaron Simmons. Playing a captain’s role, Neil took the game and with it the match points after a 2-0 victory.
In Division Two, Legion B played host to Barbican who produced a fine performance.
Visiting captain Scott Wright led the way beating Kye Skeldon 2-1, before team mate Matt Wright followed in beating Faye Short 2-0.
Dean Short went down 2-1 to Justin Woods and Si Hunt took out Mike Beck 2-0 before Mark Porter wrapped up an overwhelming victory for the visitors by beating Harvey Short 2-1.
New boys Ship Looe were the hosts, entertaining the Halfway Crooks.
The visitors took the first three games to seal the match win and points with Steve Alford, Chris Elford and Duane Elliot taking out Finlay O’Brian, Paul Henwood and Josh Henwood 2-0, 2-1 and 2-1 respectively.
In an all ladies’ clash, Claire Henwood overcame Crooks captain Ellie Buckingham 2-0, but Crooks’ Joe Elliot beat Bob Giddy 2-0 to seal it 4-1 and with it an overall frames score of 8-4.