TRURO City boss John Askey has issued a rallying call for supporters ahead of Saturday’s mouth-watering home clash against Hemel Hempstead Town.
The Tudors travel to the Duchy top of the National League South standings and undefeated too.
But Truro have themselves started 2024-25 in positive fashion and an away triumph over Aveley last time out has lifted Askey’s side into the play-off places.
Bumper four-figure gates have attended every City home fixture so far this term with Askey hoping for more of the same, when his side lock horns with Bobby Wilkinson’s charges.
“Everyone has got used to Truro being back in Truro and we hope that the supporters that have attended games so far are spreading the word,” Askey told trurocity.co.uk.
“We will need the supporters on Saturday because it is a vital game and the support we have received this season has been really good.
“It has been support, too, even when we haven’t won games. The fans have always clapped the players off, even in defeat and they have been terrific.
“We couldn’t have asked for any more and we want to give them something to shout about on Saturday.
“I would urge our fans to turn out in great numbers again so they can really play their part.”
Although the season is just nine games old, Askey, who led York City to promotion from Step Two in 2022, feels that Saturday’s game is important in the context of the Tinners’ campaign.
“We are playing the team at the top of the league and with our position in mind, it feels like a vital game,” he added.
“I know it is still early in the season, but if we can get a result on Saturday, it will show that we can compete with anyone in the league.
“You always want to win your home games and Hemel are unbeaten, so a good result will show we can be contenders.
“But every game is different and all we can do is put everything into Saturday at 3pm. If we get a result then that would be great, but if we don’t, we just move onto the next fixture.”