Liskeard darts leagues latest by Peter Mutton
THE Liskeard Area Ladies Darts League season started with a ‘Blind Doubles’ competition in which the eventual winners were Wendy Hardy (JJ’s Bar) and Paula Pope (Dobwalls FC) who beat Kim Markey (Liskeard RBL) and Debbie Billing (Con Club) 2-0 in the final. In addition to the darts, there was also a celebration of 40 years since the formation of the league and cheques for £500 each were presented to representatives of the MND Association and Bickleigh Ward at Derriford.
After having a bye in the first week, British Legion got their Liskeard and District Darts League season underway but lost 7-4 at MC Nuts.
Jeanette Keast, Marina Whittingham and Courtenay Mutton all won their singles but Dobwalls FC were beaten 8-3 at the Sports Club.
The closest match was at Dobwalls FC where DFC Biffa were 6-5 winners against visiting Manor House with three home players – James Chudleigh, son Kyle and Paul Willcocks – registering 180s.
Results: DFC BIFFA 6 (James Chudleigh 5x100, 2x140, 180; Kyle Chudleigh 100, 104-finish, 180; Paul Willcocks 100, 125, 180) MANOR HOUSE 5 (M Kirton 4x100, 125; L Coffin 109; B Jefford 101; S Gregory 100; W Gregory 100, 115, 133; P Pateman 121, 130). MC NUTS 7 (Albert Cooper 2x100; R O’Connor 4x100, 125; R Pollard 100, 105, 115, 2 x140; L Lawrence 2x100; A Stidwell 100, 2x140; J Harris 4x100) BRITISH LEGION 4 (L Mote 2x100,105-finish, 139; P George 100, 125; M Prinn 3x100, 140; T Clacey 120, 123; W Callaghan Jnr 100, 124; W Callaghan Snr 2x100, 105, 140). SPORTS CLUB 8 (M Rawlings 100; D Page 140; K Griffin 116, 121, 138; S Bailey 125; B Deane 100, 133, 140; A Yeomans 100, 121) DOBWALLS FC 3 (J Keast 100; C Mutton 100; R Hummerstone 100; S Waters 101).