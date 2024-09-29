THE Liskeard Area Ladies Darts League season started with a ‘Blind Doubles’ competition in which the eventual winners were Wendy Hardy (JJ’s Bar) and Paula Pope (Dobwalls FC) who beat Kim Markey (Liskeard RBL) and Debbie Billing (Con Club) 2-0 in the final. In addition to the darts, there was also a celebration of 40 years since the formation of the league and cheques for £500 each were presented to representatives of the MND Association and Bickleigh Ward at Derriford.