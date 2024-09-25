LOOE Bowling Club’s inter-club tournaments were held recently with Steve Farnden winning three of the events.
Steve beat Micky Hopkins in the Men’s Two Wood Singles, as well as seeing off Martin Watts in the Four Wood decider.
The Four Wood Singles in the ladies’ section saw Pat Brunskill defeat Carole Dudley.
Geoff Highton was Steve’s partner for the Men’s Pairs success over Bill Reilly and Brian Illson, while the Mixed Pairs showpiece saw Carole Dudley and Mike Medlen overcome Bob Veale and Pat Brunskill.
The other event was the Mixed Triples which saw Su Percival, Mike Medlen and Liz Watts beat Geoff Highton, Carole Dudley and Neil Smith.
The quartet of skipper Carole Dudley, Pat Brunskill, Janet Rowley and Val Reilly reached the Whyte Rickard county final at Carnon Downs near Truro on September 4.
However they were edged out by Imerys Bowling Club from Bugle.