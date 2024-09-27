By Carole Day, Looe Golf Club
LOOE Ladies were absolutely delighted and over the moon to learn that following their recent 7.0 win over Launceston they are being promoted to Division Two for next season of the Cornwall Ladies County Golf Association.
It has been an uphill struggle as with most matches in all the leagues to get some of the matches played before the end of the season due to the bad weather.
Looe who were in a five-team group finished second to champions West Cornwall who cruised to the title with 14 points, 4.5 ahead of their nearest challengers.
Looe's opponents in Division Two next season will be West Cornwall, Newquay, Perranporth and Falmouth.
The promotion was especially pleasing for lady captain Jane Patchett, as it was her final league match before giving up the captaincy to Alison Talling, who steps up having been vice-captain of the side.