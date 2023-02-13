The UK’s largest independent athlete support programme is open for applications in Cornwall.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) – an innovative national scheme that has so far contributed more than £13m to helping around 24,000 athletes on their sporting journey.
Worth £37,350 in total, 69 awards were made to Cornwall-based athletes in 2022.
“All successful applicants are given access to the 250 sport and leisure facilities across the UK that are operated by GLL under our “Better” trading brand – including ten in Cornwall,” said James Curry, Head of Service for GLL.
“These annual GSF awards are a great opportunity for local people of all ages to apply for the extra help they need to develop their potential across a wide range of sporting disciplines. The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone and, with training, equipment and travel costs to think about, athletes need as much support as they can get.”
Over the past 15 years, GSF beneficiaries have excelled in major competitions – gaining 76 Olympic and Paralympic medals and 77 Commonwealth Games medals.
“87% of GSF athletes receive no other funding or athlete support,” said Curry.
“That’s why the award scheme is so important in bringing on new talent and why we’re hoping to help even more Cornish athletes reach new sporting heights in 2023.”
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is a not-for-profit social enterprise that runs leisure centres throughout Cornwall on behalf of Cornwall Council.
The deadline for applications is next Monday (February 20).