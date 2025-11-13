By Chris Hall
South West Lakes Trust Trout Fisheries report – November 2025
THE Trust’s Brown Trout fisheries have now closed for the 2025 season, while the Rainbow waters will stay open until the end of the year.
The drop in temperatures and the recent winds and rains have meant that water temperatures continue to fall, while levels continue to rise, except for at Kennick, where South West Water has lowered the levels for operational reasons.
Fishing: Kennick – The level here is now down to 15% capacity, which means that there are a lot of newly-exposed muddy banks – anglers should check for the latest information regarding boat availability and any bank closures (due to soft mud).
The East Bank, The Lawns, Kennick Bay and Boat Bay have continued to produce some good sport, with either floating, sink-tip lines and long leaders, or intermediate lines with a slow retrieve producing the best results. Anglers were averaging 1.6 fish per visit.
Small Black Buzzers, Coch-y-bondhus, Damsels and Diawl Bachs have all caught well, as have Silver Butchers, Whiskey Flies, Cats Whiskers, Vivas, Yellow Blobs and Fry Imitations.
Siblyback – The sport really picked up this month at Siblyback, with anglers reporting catch averages of 3.4 fish per visit.
The favoured tactic was a floating line fished with a medium or slow retrieve.
Rainbows rose to Foam Daddies and Hopper patterns, with sub-surface feeders taking Black Buzzers, sunk Daddies, Orange Fritz Blobs, Kennick Killers and Black and Red Cormorants.
The best locations included West Bank, Stocky Bay, Crylla, The Meadows and The Stones.
Water levels remained at around 38% capacity throughout the month.
Burrator – The excellent fishing at Burrator continued throughout the month, with anglers averaging 2.7 fish per visit. Productive locations included Discovery Bay, Longstone, Pig Trough, Back Bay and Narrator; fishing a sub-surface pattern with a slow retrieve on a floating, sink-tip, or intermediate line proved to be the most successful tactic.
A selection of nymph patterns (Damsels, Buzzers, Diawl Bachs and Montanas) as well as lures (Viva, Orange Streamer, Baby Doll, Yellow Blob, Cats Whisker and Tadpole) all caught fish.
The level is at 53% capacity at the time of writing.
Stithians – Anglers averaged 1.9 fish per visit over the month, with the best of the fishing to be found at Yellowort, Pub Bay, Mossops, Golden Lion Point and Sailing Club Banks.
Floating line tactics proved to be the most productive, with most fish feeding within a foot of the surface. Popular patterns included dry Foam Daddies, Deer Hair Sedge patterns and Dry Grizzle Mink, or sub-surface Hares Ears, Black Spiders, Whiskey Flies, Orange Muglers and Orange Nomads.
The water level remained at around 46% throughout the month.
