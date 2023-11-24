SOMERSET CCC have been handed an opening day trip to Kent in the County Championship after their 2024 fixtures were released yesterday.
The Cidermen had a disappointing season by their standards in Division One last time out, and face a tough start with three of their first four fixtures away from home.
After visiting Kent, which starts on Friday, April 5, they visit defending champions Surrey (April 12-15) before their first home game sees them welcome Notts to Taunton (April 19-22).
They round the month off with the short trip up the M5 to promoted Worcestershire.
May sees three more four day fixtures as they take on Essex and Kent, before a trip to new boys Durham rounds off the block of seven fixtures.
The T20 Blast starts on Friday, May 31 with Essex Eagles the visitors on the opening night, with seven more fixtures to be played in the nine-team South Group up until Friday, June 21 when they visit big rivals Gloucestershire.
The County Championship resumes on Sunday, June 23 with a clash at Trent Bridge against Notts, before Warwickshire visit the West Country on June 30 for a four-day game.
The Blast resumes on Friday, July 5 with a trip to Essex, before the return game with Gloucestershire at Taunton is less than 48 hours later (July 7). They play 14 games in total in the T20s, seven at home and the same number on their travels.
The NCCA Showcase matches against Cornwall and Devon are scheduled in late July with a trip to Truro to take on Cornwall the first of those on Sunday, July 21.
Two days later they head down to the coast to take on Devon at Exmouth. Both fixtures start at 11am.
They are the pre-curser for the 50-over One Day Cup which starts on July 28 with a visit from Kent (11am).
Somerset play eight matches in a fortnight in that competition before they end the season with a block of five County Championship matches.
The first of those is a trip to Warwickshire on Thursday, August 22, before Hampshire visit for the season finale from September 26-30.
Visit somersetcountycc.co.uk for the fixtures in full.