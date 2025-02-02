St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
TEAM PAIRS QUARTER-FINALS
ST NEOT breezed into the semi-finals of the Team Pairs beating Bugle B by three straight frames with Darren Lock and Ant Maddams winning both their games and Darren O’Shea and Steve Courts the other.
St Blazey A also advanced after getting the first three frames at Bethel D.
Liam Reynolds and Chris Brown saw off Geoff Hawken and Paul Baron in the opener by 12 points and Stuart Dewings knocked in a 30-break straight away as he partnered Billy Vigus to help them beat Jason Pascoe and Steve Benallack by 53 points.
They then won a re-spotted black ball frame against Geoff and Paul to seal the well-deserved win.
To continue the theme of 3-0 wins, Bethel A won by the same scoreline at Pelynt to progress.
Andy Peers and Garry Stephens beat Richard Broad and Len Flower by 10 points in the opener and Matt Green and Mark Ashton got two big wins in the next two frames to seal their passage.
Tregonissey A beat their C team by 3-0 to also advance into the semi-finals with the draw being done this week.
TEAM HANDICAP LATEST
IN A DELAYED Team Handicap Plate game, Mevagissey B overcame Gorran Haven by three frames to one.
Warren Ball beat Pete Chambers on the black to put Gorran ahead, but wins for Ben Rothwell, Matt Rowe and Nathan Shaw sets up a home semi-final against Bugle B on February 18.
Mevagissey C beat Tregonissey C 3-1 in another Team Handicap clash played at the second time of asking.
Kelly McMullen beat Glyn Tamblin for Tregonissey’s sole frame with Ben Baker, Rich Tamblin and Mark Ferguson all winning to set up a home semi-final against Victory League high-flyers Bugle A.