By Geoff Hawken
ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE
BUGLE A are Victory League champions despite a defeat at relegated Tregonissey B.
Gary Spencer won the 2nd frame of the night to confirm them as worthy winners with Andrew Best. Also victorious was Mark Haworth, Darren Roberts and Kyle Bennetts for the home side.
Bethel A went break crazy as they sealed the runners up spot beating nearest rivals Tregonissey A 4-1. Andy Peers (36) Garry Stephens (36) and Mark Ashton (33) all won along with Matt Green, Jason Cocks taking the away point.
Darren Lock, Steve Courts and Darren O’Shea got wins for St Neot at home to Mevagissey B who replied through Dave Kendall and Mark Gregory.
Pelynt edged out St Blazey A by the odd frame with Mark Cockayne and Liam Reynolds who knocked in a 33 break winners as they prepare for life in the Rees league next season.
St Blazey B and Bugle B are playing a playoff at Mevagissey on Monday, March 31 after both finishing on 51 points.
The Blazey boys dropped two frames to Craig Nicholls and Ady Dyche of Bethel B meaning Bugle's 4-1 win at home to Mevagissey C was enough to get the playoff, with Roy Bayliss having a 34 break and Colin Rundle taking a long winded and very close final frame against Glyn Tamblin to seal the result.
Mevagissey A captain Ben Prynn was unbeaten all season in the league and beat Predator Tregale as his team beat Tregonissey C by four frames to one with Amanda Fleming beating Rob Blamey for the visitors.
Dan Pascoe beat Leigh Rosevear last up to help Gorran Haven beat Bethel C by the odd frame earlier wins for Warren Ball and Lee McKinstry were cancelled out by Howard Brett and James Smithson.