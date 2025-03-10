By Geoff Hawken
ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
BETHEL A won 4-1 at St Neot to close the gap to two points on Victory League leaders Bugle A going into this week’s clash between the sides.
Garry Stephens’ great win against Darren Lock along with wins for Matt Green, Mark Ashton and Andy Peers saw them get the win with only two games left in the season.
At the other end of the league, Tregonissey B are relegated despite beating St Blazey A by three frames to two with the Blazey boys needing two big wins in their remaining games to stand any chance of staying up.
Mevagissey B remain third as they fought back from 2-0 down to beat Pelynt and Tregonissey A picked up four points at Bethel D whose only winner was Paul Baron.
Mevagissey A only need one point from their remaining two games to be crowned Rees League champions after taking all five frames against their own C team.
Bugle B’s chances of finishing as runners-up were boosted as they moved into second place after beating Bethel C by the odd frame, putting them a point ahead of St Blazey B before both teams’ final two games.
Keith Moore and Colin and Dave Rundle got the job done for Bugle with Roger Smithson and Howard Brett getting the away points.
Lerryn’s final home game of the season saw them beat Tregonissey C by the odd frame as John Hancock, Terry Middleton and David Vipond all won with Darren Elliott and Mark Richards replying.
Rob Bunney got Gorran Haven off to good start at Bethel B beating Matt Moore, but that proved their only success as Ady Dyche, Mike Haley and Craig and Terry Nicholls all won for the home side.