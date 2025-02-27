By Geoff Hawken
St Blazey and District Snooker League – Tuesday, February 25
VICTORY League leaders Bugle A suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Mevagissey B, meaning Bethel A closed the gap at the top of the league to 6 points after beating Tregonissey B 5-0 and they have a game in hand.
Gary Spencer (35 break) and Josh Bristow got there wins against the Meva boys with Nathan Shaw, Matt Rowe and Dave Kendall victorious for the visitors.
Bethel A had comfortable wins against bottom of the table Tregonissey B with Garry Stephens having a 35 break as he beat Darren Roberts.
Darren Lock knocked in a 48 break against John Daniell giving St Neot a winning start against Pelynt, Andrew Gooch levelled things up but Mark Story put the away side ahead again but Jamie Daniell and Rich Broad won for the home side to seal the win.
Bethel D got a much needed win at St Blazey A by the odd frame with four tight frames on the night with wins for Geoff Hawken, Jason Pascoe and a great win for Steve Benallack over Liam Reynolds in the final frame.
Bugle B inflicted the first defeat of the season to Mevagissey A and also got there hands on the runabout shield. Bugle went into a 3-0 lead through Dave and Colin Rundle and Keith Moore. Matt Chesterfield and Ben Prynn pulling back the last two frames for the hosts.
St Blazey B lost the first three frames at Gorran Haven but managed to take the final two and now only sit two points ahead of Bugle B who have a game in hand.
Tregonissey C took the first two frames at home to Bethel B through Predator Tregale and Jowan Truman but the away side hit back to win as Craig and Terry Nicholls along with Darren Biggen all won.
Les Shakespeare and Graham Hoskin grabbed the final two frames for Lerryn at Bethel C after Ben Stunell, Howard Brett and Roger Smithson all won for the hosts.