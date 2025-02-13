By Geoff Hawken
St Blazey and District Snooker League – Tuesday, February 11
BUGLE A maintained their lead at the top of the Victory League after a 4-1 win at Bethel D.
Gary Spencer’s 69 break in the opener against Jason Pascoe got them going before Ross McMenemy levelled things up beating Justin Oxenham.
But further wins for Andrew Best, Keiran Pearce and Josh Bristow sealed the win.
Billy Vigus was St Blazey A's only winner at home to Bethel A as he got the better of Matt Green, while Garry Stephens knocked in a 40 break during his win over Liam Reynolds.
Tregonissey B look doomed after losing 4-1 at home to Mevagissey B with Ryan Orchard getting their solitary point.
St Neot enjoyed a good 3-2 win at home to Tregonissey A with wins for Steve Courts, Darren Lock and Darren O’Shea with Jason Cocks and Kevin Harris replying.
In the second-tier, St Blazey B were two frames to the good at leaders Mevagissey A, and had one hand on the Runabout Shield, but the Rees League leaders responded through Matt Chesterfield (30 break), Ben Prynn and Rich Lakeman to stay unbeaten.
Bethel C took all five frames at Tregonissey C to maintain their recent good run.
Les Shakespeare with a 30 break and Graham Hoskin’s black ball win over Mark Ferguson put Lerryn 2-0 up at home to Mevagissey C, but the visitors fought back to take the win as Adrian Evans, followed by two wins for Richard Tamblin sealed the comeback.
Bugle B are really closing in on the runners-up spot and are now only three points behind St Blazey B with a game in-hand after beating Gorran Haven 4-1.
Keith Moore, Mark Sturtridge and Colin and Dave Rundle all won with Steve Williams getting the visitors’ solitary point.
TABLES: VICTORY LEAGUE: 1 Bugle A: PLAYED 13 WON 10 LOST 3 POINTS 43; 2 Bethel A P12 W8 L4 PTS 34; 3 Tregonissey A P13 W5 L8 PTS 34; 4 St Neot P12 W8 L4 PTS 31 (Runabout Shield winners); 5 Mevagissey B P12 W6 L6 PTS 31; 6 Pelynt P12 W5 L7 PTS 30; 7 Bethel D P12 W6 L6 PTS 27; 8 St Blazey A P12 W5 L7 PTS 25; 9 Tregonissey B P12 W2 L10 PTS 20.
REES LEAGUE: 1 Mevagissey A PLAYED 12 WON 12 LOST 0 POINTS 47 (RUNABOUT SHIELD); 2 St Blazey B P13 W9 L4 PTS 41; 3 Bugle B P12 W9 L3 PTS 38; 4 Bethel C P13 W8 L5 PTS 34; 5 Gorran Haven P11 W4 L7 PTS 26; 6 Bethel B P12 W4 L8 PTS 25; 7 Mevagissey C P11 W5 L6 PTS 24; 8 Lerryn P13 W2 L11 PTS 21; 9 Tregonissey C P11 W1 L10 PTS 14.