By Geoff Hawken
St Blazey and District Snooker League
HOLDERS Mevagissey B beat St Blazey B in their Team Handicap preliminary game to set up a first-round tie against their A team. Wins for Neil Parker, Nathan Shaw and Matt Rowe saw them through.
Bugle A went 2-0 up at Pelynt through Andrew Best and Justin Oxenham, but Paul Woodman pulled one back by beating Josh Bristow.
But Gary Spencer narrowly beat Jamie Daniell to see the away side through.
Nigel Collins, Ant Maddams and Darren O’Shea, who beat Terry Mills on the black, saw St Neot progress at home to Gorran Haven.
Kelly McMullen, Jowan Truman and Amanda Fleming got Tregonissey C through beating Bethel B 3-1 with Darren Biggen getting the away frame.
Tregonissey B were 2-0 up at home to St Blazey A as Nate Taylor and Ryan Orchard won, but Mark Cockayne and Billy Vigus levelled things up with Mark Craddock edging out Liam Reynolds in the decider to send the hosts through.
Matt Green put Bethel A ahead against their D team who responded as Paul Baron and Steve Benallack both won.
Bob Stephens’ black ball victory against Liam Jones set up the deciding frame with Mark Ashton playing a very good frame in beating Geoff Hawken.
Bethel C went 2-0 up at home to Tregonissey A with wins for Leigh Rosevear and James Smithson,, but in the next frame Jason Cocks potted a very difficult black to edge out Howard Brett to start the comeback which was completed when Ryan Bilson and Geoff Merriman took the last two frames.
Mevagissey C got the first three frames at home to Lerryn to move into the next round.
Mark Ferguson took the opener against John Hancock before Glyn Tamblin got the better of Graham Hoskin and Adrian Evans did likewise against James Stephens.