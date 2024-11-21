St Blazey and District Snooker League by Geoff Hawken
JUST two weeks after having the season's highest break of 60, Bugle A’s Gary Spencer knocked in a superb 92 against Bob Stephens to help his side get all five frames in the top of the table clash with Bethel A.
Justin Oxenham had a 42 and Jake Moore a 48 with Josh Bristow and Andrew Best also winning to leave them six points clear at the top.
Bethel D went 2-0 up at Tregonissey B through Geoff Hawken and Paul Baron, but Mark Craddock and Darren Roberts levelled things up. However, Jason Pascoe's black ball win over Kyle Bennetts secured the away victory.
Pelynt went 3-0 up against Tregonissey A with wins for Andrew Gooch, Richard Broad and Jamie Daniell, but John Bates and Ryan Bilson ensured some respectability for the visitors.
St Blazey A got two frames at St Neot through Stuart Dewings and Billy Vigus playing his second game, but Steve Courts, Darren O’Shea and Darren Lock grabbed the home points.
Mevagissey A continue to shine, taking four frames at home to Gorran Haven with only Lee McKinstry able to win for the visitors.
St Blazey B took the first three frames at home to Mevagissey C in the Rees League as Clive Stuthridge, Kyle Masters and Martin Richards all won, but Rich Tamblin and Oliver Watson got the last two for the visitors.
Bethel B went 3-0 up at Lerryn but the hosts responded to take the final frames through John Hancock and Graham Hoskin.
Bugle B are hot on the heels of St Blazey B after getting four frames at home to Tregonissey C.
Dave Tregale took the opener for the away side but wins for Keith Moore, Mike Williams, Dave Rundle and Roy Bayliss sealed the result.