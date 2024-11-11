By Geoff Hawken
ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE
BETHEL A have moved up to joint second in the Victory League after a 4-1 win at Tregonissey B. Bob Stephens knocked in a 37 break to get them off to a good start which Garry Stephens increased. Darren Roberts’ black ball win over Mark Ashton cut the deficit but Matt Green and Andy Peers’ black ball win over Ryan Orchard completed the win.
Leaders Bugle A got three frames at Mevagissey B through Josh Bristow, Andrew Best and Gary Spencer (60 break) with Nathan Shaw and Mark Gregory winning two close frames for the home side.
St Neot went 2-0 up at home to Pelynt through Ant Maddams and Darren Lock (37 break), but Andrew Gooch and Len Flower (42 break) levelled up leaving Steve Courts’ black ball win over Jamie Daniell to decide the evening.
Geoff Hawken, Jason Pascoe and Paul Baron were Bethel D’s winners at home to St Blazey A who replied through Chris Brown and Liam Reynolds.
Mevagissey A remain unbeaten in the Rees League after a 4-1 victory at Bugle B as only Keith Moore could muster a home point. Rich Lakeman, Matt Chesterfield, Rob Blamey and Ben Prynn all won their frames.
St Blazey B stay joint top io after taking four points at home to Gorran Haven as Martin Richards, Clive Stuthridge, George Taylor and Gavin Dyche (40 break) all won with Warren Ball getting the away point.
Graham Hoskin and Les Shakespeare got Lerryn’s two frames at home to Bethel C with Roger Smithson, Leigh Rosevear and Howard Brett sealing the win.
Bethel B got their first win by seeing off Tregonissey C 4-1 as Terry and Craig Nicholls along with Adrian Dyche and Matt Moore secured wins. Darren Elliott got Treggy’s point which keeps them second bottom.