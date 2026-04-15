WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
LAST Wednesday (April 8) saw the final round of league matches of the season with Pelynt B being relegated after two years in the Premier.
Needing a big win to stand any chance of staying up, they were whitewashed by Calstock.
Pelynt A, sweating it out at Lerryn knowing a win would secure their Premier status, went 2-2 with wins for Jamie Daniell and stand-in player Andrew Gooch. But they saw the deciding frame go Lerryn's way for James Stevens who beat Nigel Talling.
With three teams battling it out for the runners-up spot, St Neot needed a 5-0 win to force maybe a rematch on tied points. But Matt Vessey took the first frame for Looe Social then the league’s ‘Most Wins’ winner Darran Lock made sure they ended up in second place as they came out 4-1 winners.
Champions St Dominick A travelled to Freathy and saw Kevin Steed produced an excellent 51 break, ably supported by team-mate Martin Pitcher who knocked in a 25 as they won 4-1.
Relegated Trewidland hoped to have ended the season with a win, but were soundly beaten 4-1 by Pelynt D with only Gary Bendelow winning the sole frame against Keith Armitage.
At St Dominick B, the battle of captains/committee saw Darren Hunn beat Richard Broad which set the home team up for a 3-2 win.
After a five-match defence of the Division One Runabout Shield, Liskeard Cons lost it to Menheniot who were 2-0 up before Morgan Bickley won the deciding frame.
Dobwalls picked up the point they needed for a quick return to the Premier as they defeated St Germans 4-1.
The biggest shock came from champions Essa Club who were playing at home as Ivan Hancocks (two frames), Adrian James (Most Wins winner) and Chris Perring all won for St Ive in a 4-1 success.
Aldon Livingston whipped in a 28 break for Luckett against Polbathic A's Richard Baptie but saw his side lose 3-2, while Trevelmond ended their season with a 3-2 result with wins for Mike Scott Snr, Greg West and Vanessa Scott against Lanreath.
Downderry B entertained Polbathic B and started off well with Alan Swabey beating James Ivey, but they lost the last four frames.
PREMIER: St Dominick B 3-2 Downderry A (Martin Hunn 54-18 Nigel Doble; Darren Hunn 59-22 Richard Broad; Martyn Searle (29) 48-49 Paul Woodman; Adrian Olver 52-44 Nigel Gilbert; Peter Tancock 13-59 Phil Ormond); Pelynt D 4-1 Trewidland (Gerry Markwell 59-10 Guy Williams; Richard Coombes 61-40 Arthur Thompson; Darell Hidson 67-44 Paul Walker; Darryl Northcott 51-20 Robbie Bendelow; Keith Armitage 49-61 Gary Bendelow); Pelynt B 0-5 Calstock (Andy Gallantry 23-47 Kevin Rich; Phil Hearnden 17-59 Darryl Edmunds; Tim Treeby 37-59 Liam Jones; Oliver Rounsevell 17-55 Viv Wilton; Steve Eastley 32-78 Viv Wilton); Lerryn 3-2 Pelynt A (Andrew Boraston 35-64 Jamie Daniell; Will Waters 65-24 Les Cudmore; Roger Hawken 48-13 John Daniell; Chris Langmaid 49-59 Andrew Gooch; James Stevens 64-25 Nigel Talling); Looe Social 4-1 St Neot (Matt Vessey 61-47 Andrew Tamblyn; Darren Lock 95-36 Steve Courts; Nick Schween 59-14 Mark Story; Jerry Richards 23-54 Ian Hawke; Neil Marshall 52-27 Mark Woodman); Freathy 1-4 St Dominick A (Chris Trick 11-62 Martin Pitcher – 25); Dave Nicholls 10-60 Kevin Steed – 51); Anthony West 11-55 Andrew Pearce; Simon Deacon 62-52 Ian Hunn; James Edmonds 38-51 Tony Farrant).
DIVISION ONE: Polbathic A 3-2 Luckett (Mike Warr 52-7 Dave Jones; Richard Baptie 20-53 Aldon Livingston – 28); James Bond 48-47 Simon Berriman; Ollie Manley 49-19 Danny Hobbs; Valighan Delbridge 32-47 Andrew Pengelly); Trevelmond 3-2 Lanreath (Mike Scott Snr 45-35 Darren Coysh; Darren O'Shea 34-50 Andrew Facey; Greg West 39-28 Mark Facey; Vanessa Scott 58-40 Tom Marjoram; Aiden Williams 13-45 Michael Haley); Liskeard Cons 2-3 Menheniot (Dan Marchant 44-55 Chad Bickley; Terry Hooper 39-48 Mike Conbeer; Russell Hemmings 61-42 Nigel Stead; Mark Snell 45-15 Geoff Ransom; Rob Simpson 4-45 Morgan Bickley); Dobwalls 4-1 St Germans (Wayne Sibley 81-25 Tom Pearson; Wayne Paffey 43-5 Joni Robertson; Andy Cole 31-43 Nick Avis; Roger Mitchell 62-33 Julian True; Tony Dodd 54-45 Mick Dodkins); Essa Club 1-4 St Ive (Mark Summerfield 38-50 Ivan Hancocks; Simon Clarke 16-58 Adrian James; Dan Billing 46-15 Ray Bunkum; Mark Richardson 20-61 Chris Perring; Adrian Tomkies 27-54 Ivan Hancocks); Downderry B 1-4 Polbathic B (Alan Swabey 60-22 James Ivey; Brian Stone 16-55 Darren Worden; Anthony Prowse 11-65 Olly Daw; Mick Crutchley 36-45 Anita Ivey; Dave Trenerry 32-68 Steve Cocks).
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