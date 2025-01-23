St Blazey and District Snooker League by Geoff Hawken
A FINE 4-1 win at Mevagissey B saw Tregonissey A jump up to third in the Victory League on Tuesday night. Ryan Bilson, Jason Cocks and Kevin Harris put them 3-0 up before Matt Rowe beat Harrison Burdon on the black to pull one back for the home side.
But Geoff Merriman beat Ben Rothwell, again on the deciding ball, to seal a big win.
Leaders Bugle A took three points at home to Pelynt who got the first frame through John Daniell.
But Andrew Best and Josh Bristow took the next two, and despite Ian Powell knocking in a 31 break he missed out to Jamie Daniell for 2-2.
Richard Broad also hit a 31, but lost to Gary Spencer in the decider.
Matt Green put Bethel A ahead against their D team, but Paul Baron cleared the last three balls to level up and Jason Pascoe played excellently to put the D’s 2-1 up.
But the Stephens’ - Garry and Bob – held their nerve for the A’s.
Mark Haworth and Ryan Orchard got Tregonissey B their two points at home to St Neot who replied through Darren Lock, Darren O’Shea who beat Nate Taylor on the black, and Steve Courts.
In the Rees League, Bugle B got four frames at Lerryn through Mike Williams, Roy Bayliss, Dave Rundle and Keith Moore with Graham Hoskin replying.
Gavin Dyche had a 33 break and Nick Ferguson a 36 as St Blazey B got the first three frames at home to Tregonissey C with Kyle Bennetts also winning, but the visitors hit back through Jowan Truman and Darren Elliott.
Roger Smithson won a decider against Ady Dyche as Bethel C beat their B team 3-2.
Leigh Rosevear and Howard Brett put Bethel C 2-0 up before Terry and Craig Nicholls levelled matters.