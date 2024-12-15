By Geoff Hawken
ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE
BUGLE A came from two frames down to beat Bethel A to claim their spot in the semi-finals of the Team Handicap competition.
Garry and Bob Stephens both won to put the home side in a seemingly strong position.
Victories for Andrew Best and Gary Spencer levelled it up, leaving Justin Oxenham’s convincing defeat of Andy Peers in the last frame to settle the tie.
Mevagissey A pulled off a great 3-1 home win over St Neot.
Rich Lakeman and James Tomlinson put them 2-0 ahead, and although Darren Lock pulled one back for the visitors by knocking in breaks of 40 and 59, Ben Prynn took out Chris Perring in the next to seal the win.
Tregonissey A beat their B team 3-1 to move into the last four, while the outstanding tie between Tregonissey C and Mevagissey C will be played this week.
St Blazey A beat Lerryn in the preliminary round to set up a tie against Bethel D in the Plate competition.
With the match going down to the final frame, Chris Brown just managed to get the better of Terry Middleton.
Bugle B pulled off a great 3-1 win at Pelynt with wins for Dave Rundle, Mark Sturtridge and Keith Moore after Andrew Gooch had taken the opener for the home side.
St Blazey B progress after beating Bethel B 3-1 with Gavin Dyche, Clive Stuthridge and George Taylor all tasting victory. Terry Nicholls replied.
Mevagissey B captain Mark Gregory took the opener against Paul Smithson of Bethel C on the black and Matt Rowe beat Howard Brett to double the lead.
Leigh Rosevear took out Dave Kendall to cut the gap, but Ben Rothwell beat James Smithson – again on the black – to seal their passage through to the semi-finals.