St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
TREGONISSEY B did well to get two frames through Kyle Bennetts and Nate Taylor at league leaders Bugle A last Tuesday night, but it was the hosts that went break crazy as Gary Spencer knocked in a great 55, Andrew Best a 31 and Josh Bristow a 34 which leaves them six points clear at the halfway stage of the season following the 3-2 success.
Bethel A took the opener against Tregonissey A with Matt Green winning, but the home side responded through Kevin Harris and Ryan Bilson.
But Mark Ashton and Garry Stephens – the latter who scored 102 points – got the away victory.
St Blazey A picked up a 3-2 win at home to Pelynt with wins for Martin Knight, Liam Reynolds and Mark Cockayne with Jamie Daniell and Andrew Gooch replying in what has been a very tight first half of the season with only eight points separating second place to ninth.
Mevagissey A remain unbeaten and are five points clear at the summit of the Rees League after getting all five frames at Tregonissey C.
Rob Blamey, Rich Lakeman, Ben Prynn, Matt Chesterfield and Darren Powell being the successful cueists.
St Blazey B picked up five frames at Bethel B to keep up their challenge with fairly easy wins for Clive Stuthridge, Kyle Masters, Gavin Dyche, George Taylor and Martin Richards.
Mike Williams put Bugle B ahead at Mevagissey C by beating Oliver Watson, but Benjamin Baker and Richard Tamblin made it 2-1 to the hosts.
However, Dave Rundle and Keith Moore took the final two frames to seal the away win. The result means Bugle remain third in the table.
Bethel C picked up a 4-1 win at Gorran Haven with Warren Ball the only home winner. He defeated Roger Smithson in the evening’s opening game.