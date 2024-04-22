By Robbie Morris at Blaise Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (WEDNESDAY)
St Blazey 0 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT Athletic completed the league double over St Blazey on Wednesday evening at a damp Blaise Park as they beat them by second half goal from Ryan Smith.
The Point made their intensions known right from the start when on the fourth minute Isaac McCue put the ball through to Ryan Richards and his shot from the edge of the area went just wide.
Five minutes later McCue and Richards both had chances in the area, but the defenders and goalkeeper Shaun Semmens blocked the ball with two goal-line clearances.
Soon after, CJ Pritchard put in Ryan Smith to hit the post with his effort.
On the 26th minute Sam Rutter crossed the ball to Pritchard whose header was well saved by Semmens from 15 yards.
In the second half the hosts came out with a bit more spirit and seven minutes into the half a free-kick found Sam Clifton who headed wide.
Just after the hour mark, Torpoint took lead when Richards’ strike rebounded off Semmens into the path of Smith who made no mistake from 18 yards.
The final 15 minutes saw the hosts put on some pressure, but the Point defence held firm for a valuable three points.
ST BLAZEY: Shaun Semmens, Will Tinsley (Jordan Pearce 53), Reece Carroll, Aaron Dilley (Ryan Downing 65), Lewis Russell, Freddie Walter (George Warren 60), George Newton, Sam Clifton, Luke Cloke, Jayden Gilbert, Scott Piper (Lewis Vooght 65).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter, Dom Murray, Owen Haslam, Sam Hillson, Elliot Crawford, Ryan Smith (Mike Lucas 86), Jack Wood, CJ Pritchard, Ryan Richards, Isaac McCue. Subs not used: Josh Pope, Darren Hicks, Josh Mills.
Man of the match: Owen Haslam (Torpoint Athletic).