By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 0 Buckland Athletic 3
JARED Lewington scored twice as three goals in the opening 18 minutes gave The Bucks victory over a battling Torpoint.
In the third minute of the match, Harry Jeffery brought down Buckland’s Ryan Bush in the area as he broke clear, and although the home players and fans were appealing that Bush was offside, the referee waved away their appeals and Jared Lewington opened up the visitors account with his spot kick going straight down the middle.
Ten minutes later the visitors doubled their lead when a long ball from from Adam Hill was missed to let Ryan Bush in who did the rest.
Bush turned provider for the third as his clever header found Lewington, who chipped Lloyd Marshall from 18 yards.
Torpoint finally had a chance at the end of the half, but Harry Jeffery’s 20-yard free-kick went over.
The Point were better after the restart and saw Sam Rutter’s curler deflected wide, while at the other end, Marshall denied former home favourite Ryan Richards.
On 68 minutes the home side went close as Will Sullivan’s cross found Jed Smale in the area, before he turned and shot narrowly over.
Two minutes later, Buckland’s James Rowe saw his shot from 20 yards go just wide, before at the other end, Theo Ramsey’s headed effort went over.
Finally, with ten minutes remaining, a good interchange of passing found Sam Rutter for the hosts cutting into the area, but his effort brushed the side netting.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Lloyd Marshall, Sam Rutter, Mason Elliott, Tom Strike (Josh Pope 63), Freddie Chapman (Callum Holder 75), Lewis Vooght, Harry Jeffery (Sam Morgan 78), Jed Smale, Will Sullivan (Kian Berry 80), Luke Cloke (capt), Mike Lucas (Theo Ramsey 55).