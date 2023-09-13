THE British Basketball League has extended its broadcast partnership with Sky Sports to continue to bring the best British Basketball League and Women’s British Basketball League action for the fourth consecutive season.
Fans will see one game from the UK game’s top professional league live each week on Sky Sports’ linear and YouTube channels. Live games will be broadcast on Sky Sports and NOW on Thursday and Friday nights, with the League set to provide the highest quality broadcast experience in its history, anchored by an all-new studio show.
As part of the agreement, Sky Sports and NOW will show live action from the Championship, as well as the key fixtures during the season including the Men’s and Women’s Trophy Final, All-Star Game and the end-of-season play-offs, including the Final at The O2.
Alongside the new production, the League has confirmed the addition of presente Jeanette Kwakye MBE, , while also joining the game-day broadcast team is former GB and London Lions star Ovie Soko who takes the role of lead analyst, with former Plymouth Raiders ace Drew Lasker as on-the-ground reporter, Todd Harris as play-by-play commentator and Women’s British Basketball League legend Azania Stewart as co-commentator.
There will also be guest analysis and commentary from players, coaches and legends from across the League throughout the season.
Additionally, the League will be running the presentation of its broadcast games from an all-new production hub. The presentation will be delivered from a state-of-the-art virtual studio, where fans can expect a breakdown analysis of the action, as well as two-way interviews with players and coaches from inside the arenas.
BBL Head of Broadcast Mani Gill said: "The League is delighted to once again be partnering with Sky Sports for a fourth consecutive season to continue to bring the best of the action from the men’s and women’s leagues to fans across the country.
"Sky has given us a platform to help basketball grow exponentially in recent years, it’s great to have their continued support and we know fans will be thrilled with the broadcast experience they’ll enjoy this season. "
In addition to games broadcast on Sky Sports, British Basketball League matches will be available to watch live on the League’s YouTube channel.