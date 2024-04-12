Results and Scorers: Bull Hitters 6 (I Dyer 4x100, 140 and 135 finish, S Crane 121, 123 and 135, D Thomas 2x100, G Toms 3x100, G Cartwright 125 and 140) Russell Rebels 3 (C Ziegland 100 and 121, E Sainsbury 101, R Sainsbury 100 and 132, Y Hutchings 3x100, R Sainsbury 3x100 and 128), Old School Flingers 7 (R Napper 100, T Owen 2x100, D Owen 100, 116 and 140) The A Team 2 (G Footman 115, C Carter 137, A Footman 101), Pelynt 5 (T Collins 120 and 121, T Davies 2x100 120, 125 and 2x140, J Harper 104, M Johns 3x100, 120 and 140, J Dicks 3x100 and 120, P Hobgen 3x100 and 140) Pelynt Travellers 4 (C Budd 100 and 140, S Rendle 4x100, N Hicks 3x100, 2x121 140 and 147 finish, S Batten 100, A Driver 2x100, 123 and 140, M Marshall 4x100 and 120), Shipfaced 6 (M Gilham 100 and 140, A Grant 3x100, 2x125, 127 and 3x140, N Toms 3x100, 180 and 142 finish, C Skeldon 2x100, K Courtis 100, 119 and 2x140, B Evans 140) Wasted Seamen 3 (J Fletcher 3x100 and 140, A Grice 3x100, 109, 117 and 121, M Warren 121, L Bryant 2x100, 121 and 140), Russell Smugglers 1 (B Beese 2x100 and 140, M Kemp 114, R Libby 120, C Fisher 100) Udder Bullocks 8 (J Collins 4x100, A Collins 2x100, A Bebb 100 and 117, D Smith 2x100 and 119, M Lorenz 3x100, T Collins 120), Legion 3 (P Cunningham 100, J Nelson 2x100, T Smith 2x100, C Cannock 3x100, G Birkett 4x100 and 140) Polruan Pirates 6 (J Grainger 3x100 and 140, T Bawden 3x100 and 140, T Bridger 2x100, 125 and 2x140, B Lewis 100, 118 and 140, A Devereaux 2x100 and 110 finish, S Lewis 3x100, 127 and 3x140).