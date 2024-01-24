CALLINGTON Cricket Club have made another signing for their 2024 season, hard-hitting batsman Matt Shepherd from Holsworthy.
Shepherd, who also bowls some useful pace, rejoins Cally after spending the 2022 summer at Moores Park.
Determined to give Premier League cricket another go, Shepherd, who scored just over 500 runs in all competitions in his sole season at Cally, will hope to showcase the sort of skills that saw him plunder 66 from just 34 balls at Truro in the T20 Kernow Crash.
Also a gun fielder, Callington continue to assemble a squad that looks set to do much better than the last two years.
