THE 2023 Cornwall Cross Country Championships were hosted by Newquay Sports Centre on Sunday with teams from across South East Cornwall taking part.
The event was once again run in conjunction with the Westward League, which attracts runners from all over the West Country.
Cornwall AC, Newquay & Par, Mile High, Hayle, Tamar Trotters and Dobwalls CP were among the clubs/schools to pick up county medals on the day.
Cornwall AC’s Callum Jones held off the challenge of his club colleague Josh Rowe to take victory in the senior men’s race, with Tamar Trotters’ Jacob Landers picking up bronze in the county event.
Cornwall AC also had the first two county winners in the senior women’s race, with Anna Harrold claiming the title and Katie Walker finishing second and Newquay & Par’s Olivia Carthew taking bronze.
Newquay & Par’s Dylan Stevens and Cornwall AC’s Chloe Clarke won the county under-17 titles, with William Pearce (Newquay & Par) and Ava Sutton (Cornwall AC) claiming the county under-15 crowns.
Cornwall AC had both under-13 county winners in Henry Stedeford and Lila Russell, while Dobwalls CP’s Tilly Day took gold in the Cornwall under-11 race, with City of Plymouth athlete Lucas Sweeney winning the boys’ title in that age group.