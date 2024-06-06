THE majority of the second round of fixtures in the Cornwall Cricket League Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup takes place tonight.
This year’s competition sees six groups of three and one group of four with the winners plus the best runner-up going through to the quarter-finals.
Up in the east of the county, champions Holsworthy have the night off in Group G as Tintagel welcome Bude (6.15pm).
Tintagel must win convincingly to stand a chance of going through after a hefty loss at Stanhope Park, while the Seasiders will hope to set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Holsworthy later this month.
Callington counterparts were beaten by their Werrington counterparts in the Group F opener and they will need to beat South Petherwin by a large margin to stand a chance.
For Petherwin, who welcome Werrington on matchday three, it’s a case of putting themselves in the best position possible.
St Austell Seconds secured a comfortable victory over Ladock last night to win Group D.
Having been handed a walkover by Veryan on matchday one, they amassed 174-6 with James Pook smashing 60. Rob Bray (2-15 off three) was the best of the bowlers.
Ladock replied with just 124-7 despite 43 from Matt Bray and bits and pieces from Vivek Oza (33) and Gary Turner (27no).
Ben Carter conceded just 15 from his four overs while Tom Rosevear (2-14 off two), Qasim Jamal (1-3 off two) and Ben Sleeman (1-23) bowled tidily.
Lanhydrock welcome St Blazey in Group E knowing anything but a big victory will knock them out.
They were comfortably beaten by St Minver so will need to win and hope St Blazey do them a favour on matchday three.
There are also four games in the West.
Group A’s action is at St Ives as they welcome Ludgvan while Hayle Seconds welcome their Helston counterparts in Group B.
Group C is the only one to have four teams and Redruth Seconds and Perranarworthal have home advantage over Stithians and Perranporth respectively.