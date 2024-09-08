By Robbie Morris at The More Seafood Ground
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brixham 4 Torpoint Athletic 1
IN HEAVY rain on Saturday afternoon, the Fishermen came out on top with three goals scored in the last 25 minutes to seal victory,including a goal scored from just inside their own half.
Brixham started quickly and after three minutes went close when Jaden Maslen’s low effort from the angle of the area was well saved by Tyler Coombes.
Both sides then competed with some half chances as the rain turned into monsoon conditions.
But the hosts took the lead 19 minutes when James Moxon found the bottom corner from the edge of the area after a counter-attack.
But within two minutes Torpoint equalised through Mason Elliott’s great individual effort.
With five minutes remaining of the first half, a good cross into the area found Torpoint’s Luke Cloke, but his effort was well saved by Josh Nicol.
Coombes denied Jacob Wellington soon after the restart, and Brixham eventually took the lead on 64 minutes when Kieran Parkin headed home a loose ball from close range after the initial shot was parried.
Darren Hicks shot just wide from 20 yards as the Point searched for a leveller, but Brixham doubled their advantage on 84 minutes when Hicks turned a Tom Moritmore cross into his own net.
With three minutes remaining, Torpoint’s Freddie Chapman hit the crossbar from distance, but Brixham got their fourth in the third minute of stoppage time when Charlie Johansen saw Coombes off his line and fired the ball home from just inside his own half.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Tyler Coombes, Josh Pope, Darren Hicks, Sam Morgan, Josh McCabe, Lewis Vooght, Sam Rutter (Will Elliott 75), FreddieChapman, Dom Murray (Kian Berry 75, T Hobbs 85), Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott. Subs not used: Mike Lucas, Callum McGhee.