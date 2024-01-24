Division Four East: Biscovey 3 Lifton Res 1, Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 12 St Teath Res 2, Indian Queens 1 St Eval Spitfires 4, Tregony 2 NORTH HILL 0.

Division Three East: Foxhole Stars Res 0 St Mawgan Res 4, Grampound v GUNNISLAKE RES - away walkover, LANREATH 7 BODMIN DRAGONS 1, ST DOMINICK RES 4 North Petherwin Res 1, Week St Mary 1 LiISKEARD ATHLETIC THIRDS 5.

Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Third Round: Hayle 5 Redruth United 0, Porthleven 0 RNAS Culdrose 1, North Petherwin 2 TORPOINT ATH RES 7, SALTASH BOROUGH 3 ST DOMINICK 1, West Cornwall 3 St Just 3 (West Cornwall won 7-6 on pens).

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater United v Ilfracombe - postponed, Brixham 2 Street 2, Helston Athletic 2 Shepton Mallet 0, Nailsea and Tickenham 9 MILLBROOK 0, SALTASH UNITED 1 Clevedon Town 0, St Blazey 2 Barnstaple Town 1, TORPOINT ATHLETIC 2 Buckland Athletic 0, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians and Welton Rovers v Falmouth Town - both postponed.

