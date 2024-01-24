Saturday, January 20
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater United v Ilfracombe - postponed, Brixham 2 Street 2, Helston Athletic 2 Shepton Mallet 0, Nailsea and Tickenham 9 MILLBROOK 0, SALTASH UNITED 1 Clevedon Town 0, St Blazey 2 Barnstaple Town 1, TORPOINT ATHLETIC 2 Buckland Athletic 0, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians and Welton Rovers v Falmouth Town - both postponed.
SWPL Premier West: Camelford 2 Newquay 2, DOBWALLS 2 CALLINGTON TOWN 3, Holsworthy 1 St Dennis 2, Mullion 6 Bude Town 2, Penzance 0 LISKEARD ATHLETIC 2, St Austell 3 Launceston 1, Truro City Res 1 BODMIN TOWN 2.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Third Round: Hayle 5 Redruth United 0, Porthleven 0 RNAS Culdrose 1, North Petherwin 2 TORPOINT ATH RES 7, SALTASH BOROUGH 3 ST DOMINICK 1, West Cornwall 3 St Just 3 (West Cornwall won 7-6 on pens).
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup quarter-final: Falmouth Town Res 3 St Mawgan 1.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: ALTARNUN 3 CALLINGTON TOWN RES 6, GUNNISLAKE 3 SALTASH UNITED RES 1, Launceston Res 1 St Austell Res 1, MILLBROOK RES 3 POLPERRO 1.
Division One East: Kilkhampton 4 St Newlyn East 0, Roche 1 Foxhole Stars 0, St Minver 6 Newquay Res 0, St Stephen 1 St Columb Major 3.
Division Two East: SALTASH UNITED THIRDS 3 St Teath 1.
Division Three East: Foxhole Stars Res 0 St Mawgan Res 4, Grampound v GUNNISLAKE RES - away walkover, LANREATH 7 BODMIN DRAGONS 1, ST DOMINICK RES 4 North Petherwin Res 1, Week St Mary 1 LiISKEARD ATHLETIC THIRDS 5.
Division Four East: Biscovey 3 Lifton Res 1, Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 12 St Teath Res 2, Indian Queens 1 St Eval Spitfires 4, Tregony 2 NORTH HILL 0.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Fourth Round: BODMIN TOWN RES 2 Falmouth United 6, Bude Town Res 3 Perranwell Res 0.
St Piran League, George Evely Cup: LOOE TOWN 0 DOBWALLS 4.
Sunday, January 21
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bishop’s Lydeard 1 Pucklechurch Sports 1, LISKEARD ATHLETIC 2 Frampton Rangers 0, Marine Academy Plymouth 0 Bristol Rovers 4.
Western Division: Feniton 0 Ilminster Town 0, Helston Athletic v SALTASH UNITED - postponed.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bude Town 0 Wadebridge Town 1, RNAS Culdrose 1 St Agnes 3, SALTASH BOROUGH 3 Penryn 1, St Dennis 4 Mousehole 2.
Division Two: CALLINGTON TOWN 1 Wendron United 2, Ludgvan 0 FXSU 5, Padstow United v Charlestown - abandoned, Redruth United 3 Biscovey 2, St Agnes Res 1 Lanner 4.