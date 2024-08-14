Saturday, August 10
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – St Just 55-5 (14.4) (B Ellis 4-33). Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; Callington (8), St Just (7).
Camborne v Truro. Match cancelled; six points each.
Redruth v Helston. Match cancelled; six points each.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 96-5 (27) (M Rowe 25, C McLachlan 22; T Dinnis 2-20), Penzance 119-2 (19.2) (J Paull 45no, D Lello 37, G Stone 20). Penzance (17) beat Wadebridge (2) by eight wickets (DLS Method). Revised Target 115 from 25 overs.
Werrington – St Austell 193 (A Bone 34, extras 32, G Bone 28, C Cooke 25, D Jarman 20; M Taskis 3-37, A Hodgson 3-41, B Smeeth 2-22, G Rickard 2-25), Werrington 174-8 (45) (M Gribble 63, V Dilshan 21; A Snowdon 4-33, D Standing 3-40. St Austell (19) beat Werrington (8) by nine runs (DLS Method). Revised Target 184 from 45 overs.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Grampound Road - Beacon 105-4 (B James 53, S James 38; R Karunarathna 4-20), Grampound Road 134-8 (R Karunarathna 35, C Roberts 32). Beacon (16) beat Grampound Road (4) by 31 runs (DLS Method). Match reduced to 20 overs. Revised Target 166.
Hayle – Hayle 162 (M Lello 34, B Homan 30; D Ayres 5-32), Falmouth 162-8 (H Roberts 48; M Jacka 3-36). Match Tied; Falmouth (15), Hayle (14).
Newquay - Newquay 47-2 (15) (J Crane 20no) v Camborne. Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; Camborne (7), Newquay (6).
Paul v St Erme. Match cancelled; six points each.
Penzance - Penzance 43-1 (13.3) (W Bartlett 20) v Wadebridge. Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; six points each.
Roche v Mullion. Match cancelled; six points each.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 229-4 (H Poggenpoel 101, extras 55, R Walter 46, A Gerry 22no), South Petherwin 72 (R Mitchell 3-21, A Lovejoy 2-9, G Wild 2-15, J Greening 2-16). Holsworthy (20) beat South Petherwin (3) by 157 runs.
Ladock – Ladock 82-0 (15.2) (A Ridd 52no, J Ridd 21no) v Bude. Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; Ladock (8), Bude (6).
Lanhydrock – Callington 82-3 (N Parker 38no, J Brenton 22), Lanhydrock 84-3 (18.2) (S Benney 23, Jamie Eldridge 21; Ryan Hodge 2-22). Lanhydrock (16) beat Callington (3) by seven wickets in a match reduced to 22 overs.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 223-5 (S Kidd 59, L Ripley 54, L Osborne 40, extras 36; J Adams 3-43, N Oldaker 2-50), Werrington 227-7 (T Lyle 73no, H Tomkinson 30, J Adams 28, J Seldon 21no; L Osborne 2-46). Werrington (17) beat Menheniot-Looe (8) by three wickets.
St Austell – St Austell 72-4 (21) (R Bate 23; A Gill 2-12) v St Minver. Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; St Minver (8), St Austell (6).
St Blazey – St Blazey 174-4 (R Dixon 75, B Griffiths 42, M Bennetts 33), Tintagel 84 (A Earle 48no; A Thomas 3-28, S Dixon 2-18, R Dixon 2-19). St Blazey (19) beat Tintagel (4) by 90 runs in a match reduced to 25 overs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Liskeard – Liskeard 35-1 (7) (A Cobb 23) v Boconnoc. Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; six points each.
Luckett – Launceston 150 (D Tilley 56, D Jenkin 25; J Hoskin 4-21, M Southcott 2-18), Luckett 95-2 (13.2) (Ryan Brown 54, H Wilkinson 28). Rain Stopped Play. Match abandoned; Luckett (13), Launceston (10).
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 134 (S Yeo 35, T Prasad 25no, A Johnson 22; Martyn Trudgeon 4-32, A Green 3-35), Roche 119-8 (N Trudgeon 41; M Petherbridge 3-18). Saltash St Stephens (17) beat Roche (7) by 15 runs.
St Austell – Newquay 79-4, St Austell 80-1 (11) (J Baker 30). St Austell (17) beat Newquay (1) by nine wickets in a match reduced to 25 overs.
Tideford – Tideford 259-7 (J Connop 76, extras 51, G Triscott 49, N Mandozai 32, F Basterfield 23, A Luiten 21; R Blackie 4-56, H Matthews 2-40), Grampound Road 126 (S Matthews 42, extras 32, H Matthews 24, N Mandozai 4-15; T Mitchell 3-20, C Anderson 2-23). Tideford (20) beat Grampound Road (6) by 133 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 221-8 (E Walters 52, extras 52, D Warring 30, D Jenkin 25no, Z Zambuni 23; B Allsop 2-26), Callington 222-3 (C Simpson 62no, extras 54, B Allsop 41, B Neville 30, C Coates 29). Callington (19) beat Werrington (6) by seven wickets.
Sunday: Callington – Luckett 257-5 (Ryan Brown 142, A Hoskin 41no, H Wilkinson 23), Callington 191 (B Allsop 67, T Beresford-Power 36, C Simpson 34; A Hoskin 4-22, J Wilkinson 2-23, M Southcott 2-33). Luckett (20) beat Callington (6) by 66 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum v Lanhydrock. Match cancelled; six points each.
Duloe – St Blazey 130-8 (D Kendall 65no, C Lock 20; W Turpin 3-35, D Turpin 2-17, S Massey 2-36). Duloe did not bat. Match abandoned; Duloe (10), St Blazey (9).
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 167-3 (R Davies 96, P Brookes 35), Newquay 140-6 (C Bishop 46, M Jelbert 21; M Darling 2-25). Grampound Road (17) beat Newquay (4) by 27 runs in a match reduced to 28 overs.
Launceston – Launceston 205-4 (D Sloman 96, J Theobald 69no; S Bailey 2-21, A Caddy 2-47), Menheniot-Looe 176-8 (A Caddy 48, D Dickens 41, L Harbour 20; S Palmer 3-53, B Grosvenor 2-28, K Worth 2-40). Launceston (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (6) by 29 runs.
St Minver – Pencarrow 123-8 (E Thomson 32, I Jago 21; J Gill 4-20, N Meneer 3-32), St Minver 125-3 (N Kent 48no, N Meneer 36, S Hawke 30; P Williams 2-26). St Minver (19) beat Pencarrow (4) by seven wickets.
St Neot – St Stephen 57-7 (J Harvey 25; M Drown 5-2) v St Neot. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; St Neot (9), St Stephen (7).
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Bude 208-6 (M Ellis 46, R Chalkley 31, extras 31, Michael Taylor 28, J Gliddon 27no, P Gliddon 22; B Sonley 3-32), Werrington 158-6 (J Gribble 50no, M Chatfield 43, T Westlake 35no; D Petit 2-23, P Ellis 2-34). Bude (18) beat Werrington (6) by 50 runs.
Gorran – Gorran 239-7 (T Sarucan 99, A Constantine 33, J Goostery 29no, D Pascoe 21, C Nicholson 21; B Lindsay 4-75, J Matthews 2-32), Saltash St Stephens 34 (M Liddicoat 6-11; B Prynn 3-16). Gorran (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (3) by 205 runs.
Gunnislake – Gunnislake 96-7 (J Boundy 25; B Hutchings 2-7, D Marks 2-29). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Gunnislake (8), Holsworthy (9).
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 169-7 (R Watson 36, T Dingle (loan) 35, S Baker (loan) 33no; M Hutchings 3-44), Bugle 157 (R Nicholls 33, M Hutchings 27, P Gribble 26; R Watson 3-38, E Barnes 2-19, B Baker (loan) 2-25. South Petherwin (19) beat Bugle (6) by 12 runs.
St Stephen – Roche 64 (S Hicks 4-16, S Dowrick 3-12, N Dowrick 2-18), St Stephen 65-3 (C Coad 33no; H Cutlan 3-33). St Stephen (20) beat Roche (2) by seven wickets.
Pencarrow – Wadebridge 200-4 (S Parkyn 91no, L Charles 28, D Nadarajan 26no, M Pennington 23, A Skinner 22), St Austell 77-6 (T Osborne 20). Wadebridge (18) beat St Austell (3) by 123 runs in a match reduced to 25 overs.
Sunday: Wadebridge – Bude 193-6 (L Houghton 44, J Miles 38, M Bell 35no, R Chalkley 24; H Tinker 2-39), Wadebridge 194-5 (L Charles 70, L Stewart 45, H Tinker 44; R Chalkley 3-46). Wadebridge (18) beat Bude (6) by five wickets.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – Tideford 138 (extras 50, L Whittaker 43; M Kendall 3-30, W King 3-41, C Neville 2-18, D Kendall 2-30), Boconnoc 139-3 (D Piper 58, P Crocker 51no). Boconnoc (20) beat Tideford (4) by seven wickets.
Bodmin College – Lanhydrock 83-6 (P Pretorious 24, M Rabone 20no; M Bunt 2-14, D Champion 2-20, S Rowe 2-23) v St Neot. Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Lanhydrock (8), St Neot (9).
Launceston – St Stephen 154 (extras 55, A Cook 38, I Mill 22; O Jones 2-22, E Mansfield 2-23, M Vanstone 2-28, R Vanstone 2-33, W Mansfield 2-36), Launceston 155-6 (S Wilton 44, O Jones 29no, A Baker 25, O Sheldrake 24; L Medlin 3-22, J Raven 2-50). Launceston (20) beat St Stephen (6) by four wickets.
Newquay – Newquay (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (0); Menheniot-Looe conceded.
Tintagel – Luckett 158 (extras 49, M Clements 33, I Roberts 25, R Seeley 24; J Fry 4-26, K Hartland 3-42, D Lane 2-21), Tintagel 149-9 (S Harrison 38, C Lovegrove 29, J Parsons 21; M Budge 5-39, A Piper 3-45). Luckett (17) beat Tintagel (8) by nine runs.