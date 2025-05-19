Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, May 17
MENHENIOT-LOOE fell to defeat for the first time this season as Harry Matthews’ unbeaten 200 gave Grampound Road Seconds a 165-run success at Fourgates.
His 149-ball knock contained 24 fours and seven sixes as the Road racked up 312-8, the next best being Jack Mingo’s 25.
Robert Cowley was the pick of the bowlers with 2-30 where several struggled.
In reply, Menheniot attacked as expected but nobody made more than Tom Harris’ 24 as they were dismissed for just 147, that despite seven batsmen reaching double figures.
Boconnoc beat visiting Callington Thirds by two wickets despite a late fightback from the Greens.
Callington’s batsmen didn’t hang around on the small ground at the Deer Park, but lost wickets at regular intervals to be all out for 211 in just 35.2 overs.
Openers Tom Neville and Toby Beresford-Power made 23 and 25 respectively, before Ollie Bennett (28), Sam Pluckrose (31), Harvey Poad (22) and Alex Mortimore (28) all got starts without kicking on.
John Niblett (2-45) and Ryan Greenslade (2-33) took two apiece before skipper Ian Hunter (3-28) worked his way through the lower order.
Boconnoc’s innings followed a similar pattern.
The game in the balance at 106-4 with Rhys Morgans (21) and John Sleep (38) both out having made starts. Alex Mortimore (2-47) and Oscar Crichton (2-30) were the early wicket-takers.
But a crucial stand of 92 between Niblett (56) and Hunter (54) looked to earn Boconnoc a comfortable win.
Back came Cally with Martin Hunn (3-45) taking out both set batsmen and Lee Penrose, but Colum Taylor got the winning runs to ensure Boconnoc bounced back from their defeat to Launceston.
For Callington, it’s two defeats from two having seen off Launceston on matchday one.
They host Ladock at Liskeard on Saturday as Boconnoc visit in-form Saltash.