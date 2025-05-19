Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 17
ST BLAZEY are the only unbeaten side left in the division despite a superb 150 not out from Werrington Seconds’ Tom Lyle.
Opener Rory Dixon survived a confident caught behind shout in the thirties to make 103 as Blazey racked up 261-6 at Ladycross.
Sam Smeeth took 2-38 from his nine, while Dan Jenkin (2-35 off 4) got some late reward.
In the chase, Lyle’s superb 125-ball knock which contained 17 fours and four sixes should have been enough, but nobody could make more Jenkin and Jason Seldon’s 19 as they ended on 256-9.
Bude earned a comfortable success at Luckett.
The Seasiders got off to a flyer through the returning James Sharman (47) before he fell to the wily Mark Southcott (2-17 off 6).
Matt Williams also made 47, but it was the acceleration provided by Anthony Buchanan (32) and Andrew De Rosa (53no off 37) that helped them reach 243-8. George Wilkinson (2-24 off 9) was the pick of the bowlers.
Luckett were without opener Luke Brenton and soon lost Toby May and Henry Wilkinson in successive balls to Aussie Brett Hunter.
Ryan Brown was going well until he got a top edge to depart for 30, and the wheels soon fell off with De Rosa bowling a superb spell of 3-6 from his six overs.
David Sillifant (2-7) and Hunter (4-27) polished off the lower order as the end came at 118.
Holsworthy earned a first victory with a superb chase at home to Lanhydrock.
The visitors recovered from 160-7 to post 248 all-out with Josh Taylor (36) and Jack Trethewey (38) making amends after Ben Attfield (51) and Mike Horne (31) got starts.
Spinners Noan Pigdon (3-37) and Graham Wild (2-39) shared five wickets.
The Trees’ chase was a real team affair with Pigdon leading the way with 55.
Guy Beagley was promoted up the order and made a quickfire 41 before Chris Pomeroy (38) and Pigdon set the foundation for Sam Stacey (20) and debutant Marc Bettis (37no off 27) to get them over the line with two balls to spare.
Skipper Rich Brown led from the front alongside Peter Tancock as Callington Seconds made 315-8 against visiting St Austell Thirds.
They put on a stand of 161 at better than a run a ball having come together at 107-4.
Brown’s 83 came off 85 balls while Tancock struck 18 boundaries in his 92 which took just 58 deliveries.
St Austell replied with 233-5, which included Jon Grey’s unbeaten 59.
Brown rounded off a good all-round day with 2-47 from his nine overs.
Wadebridge Seconds eased to a five-wicket success at neighbours St Minver.
With Alek Gill and Charlie Hawken returning there was plenty of bragging rights at stake, but the Swans bowlers did a fine job to dismiss the hosts for just 162 after Antony Ash’s 46 helped them reach 107-3.
But after South African Reece Thompson departed for 17, nobody really got started bar Andy Rathborne (27) alongside Matt Hartnett (37) as spinners Alek Gill (2-25) and Tom McLachlan (3-38) shared five wickets.
Thompson (1-27) dismissed the dangerous Alex Forward second ball, but McLachlan batted all the way through for an unbeaten 97, including a stand of 77 with brother Ross (28).
Rob Hawken (2-32) and Hartnett (2-37) shared four wickets.