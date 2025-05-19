By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Gunnislake 108 (28.1), Pencarrow 78 (35).
GUNNISLAKE’S bowlers dragged the batsmen out of trouble as they recorded a 30-run victory at Pencarrow on Saturday in a close match dominated by the bowlers.
On paper Gunnislake had a strong batting line-up, but a youthful Pencarrow were soon enjoying success as the visitors slipped to 14-3.
Russ Holloway, playing his first game of the season, briefly threatened, scoring 16 before slicing an attempted cover shot to gully.
Wickets fell with alarming regularity, despite exhortations to play sensibly.
Captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah stayed for a while, playing an unusually restrained role, but it was Joshy Daniel batting at number nine who finally hit out with a few lusty blows, to finish top scorer with 23 to his name.
With extras top of the scoring charts with 33, Gunnislake were all out for 108. Tristan Jago took 5-22.
But while the Gunnislake batting is misfiring, their bowling line-up is one of the best in the division
and Graham Murray soon took two in two to make it 4-2.
As the innings wore on Pencarrow were being strangled and with James Boundy and Dinesh joining the wickets tally, the hosts were reeling at 26-7.
Bowling hero Jago eventually found support from Alistair McPhee and the score crept up to 67, before a returning Murray trapped Jago leg before wicket, out for a threatening 42.
McPhee then went from dour defence to attack. But having twice found the boundary, attempted another and was bowled by Murray.
The final two wickets fell for one run as the end came at 78 in 35 overs and with it 17 useful points for Gunnislake.
Murray (3-21 off 10), Boundy (3-8 off 7) and Roberts (3-27 off 8) all finished with three wickets.