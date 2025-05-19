CALLINGTON director of cricket Joe White hailed ‘the very impressive’ Xavie Clarke after the all-rounder showcased his skills with the ball in Saturday’s 10-run victory at Redruth in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
The Greens totted up 246-3 against a side that had also beaten St Just and Werrington in their opening two games.
Openers Aidan Libby (15) and Liam Lindsay put on 69 before Lindsay added 48 with Max Tryfonos who went on to make 70 not out, his first half century for the club.
Lindsay was bowled for 65 by Dulash Udayanga with the score at 117 and although Clarke made 15, Tryfonos found a perfect ally in skipper Graham Wagg who struck seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 59 from just 47 balls.
Needing nearly five an over from the outset, the Reds, who chased down 265 at Werrington the week before, got off to a flyer through Toby Whiteford and Toby Stoddard (30) before Whiteford departed for 20.
Cally soon brought on their four-pronged spin attack with Tryfonos, Wagg, Harry Sawyers and Clarke all utilised.
Udayanga though soon came to the crease and looked in a match-winning mood as he made his way to 51 from 70 balls, but when he was superbly stumped by White off Wagg to make it 168-6, the Reds were on the back foot.
Aussie Justin Beaton made 48 not out from 40 balls towards the end, but Cally kept things tight as the Reds closed on 236-7.
Reflecting on the game, White said: “We knew heading into Saturday’s game against Redruth that it was going to be a tough challenge. They’re a strong side, especially at home, so we were absolutely delighted to come away with a win on the road.
“Scoring 246 against a quality Redruth attack was very satisfying. Liam, Tryfonos and Waggy all batted superbly, and with useful contributions from Aidan and Xavie, we managed to post a solid total.
“We felt 230 was about par, so to go slightly above that gave us a good platform.
“At the halfway mark, we were eyeing 280-plus, but credit to Redruth’s spinners who bowled tightly and made it difficult for us to accelerate. That said, we were pleased to bat the full 50 overs, lose just three wickets and keep them out in the sun for the duration.”
White admitted slowing the game down was key in the chase.
He said: “Redruth got off to a flying start. Ellis made a crucial breakthrough, removing the dangerous Toby Whiteford early, as he’s a player who can take the game away from you in no time.
“On a pitch offering more for the spinners than the seamers, we quickly turned to our slow bowlers and all of them performed well, but it was Waggy (2-27) and Xavie Clarke who really made the difference.
“The turning point was getting their pro (Udayanga) out. He’s a class act and builds an innings brilliantly, so removing him opened the door for us to bowl at their lower order.
“Xavie (2-35 off 10) was very impressive. He kept it tight, economical, and was relentless in building pressure. “As the required rate climbed, Redruth couldn’t keep up, and we were able to close out the game fairly comfortably for our third win in a row.”
Cally welcome St Austell to Moores Park on Saturday (1pm).