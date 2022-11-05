Saltash’s trip to St Ives called off due to ref illness

Saltash RFC logo
(Saltash RFC )

Saltash’s eagerly-awaited top-of-the-table Tribute Counties Two Cornwall clash at St Ives this afternoon has been postponed.

The pitch has survived the rain, but the referee has gone down with Covid and there is no replacement available.

The match has been re-arranged for Saturday, November 19.

