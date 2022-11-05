Saltash’s trip to St Ives called off due to ref illness
Saturday 5th November 2022 11:07 am
(Saltash RFC )
Saltash’s eagerly-awaited top-of-the-table Tribute Counties Two Cornwall clash at St Ives this afternoon has been postponed.
The pitch has survived the rain, but the referee has gone down with Covid and there is no replacement available.
The match has been re-arranged for Saturday, November 19.
