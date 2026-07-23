YOUNG cricketers in Saltash are continuing to benefit from investment in their future after the town’s cricket club received another funding boost of more than £9,000 from the Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund.
The latest allocation will allow the club to continue expanding its flourishing youth section, which has grown significantly in recent years and is now producing players making the step into senior cricket.
Funding received over the past two years has been used to provide match-day equipment, training aids, an electronic scoreboard and pitch covers, creating a stronger environment for youngsters to develop.
The Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund was originally established as the Sports Opportunity Fund in 2013 following the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Since then, it has distributed more than £2 million to over 75 clubs and organisations, helping young people become more active, gain new skills and make a positive difference within their communities.
Saltash Cricket Club youth director Huw Williams said the continued backing had transformed opportunities for young cricketers at the club.
“The support from Samworth Brothers has been absolutely fantastic and has made a genuine difference to what we're able to offer our young players,” he said.
“Our youth section is thriving. We have teams competing across several age groups and every season we’re welcoming more children into the club. It’s brilliant to see youngsters developing not only as cricketers, but also growing in confidence, making friends and becoming part of the club family.”
Huw said the funding had enabled the club to invest in facilities and equipment that many grassroots clubs would struggle to provide.
“Our Friday night All Stars and Dynamos sessions are hugely popular and introduce children to cricket in a fun, safe environment. From there we're seeing players progress through our age-group teams, and that's exactly what community cricket is all about."
Club chairman Shayn Rencher thanked Samworth Brothers for its ongoing commitment, adding: “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support we’ve received. The growth of the club over the last few years has been remarkable and this funding has played an important part in that journey.
“This season has been particularly special because we’ve seen our first real influx of players (Brody Williams, Riley Stevens and Oscar Mills) who have come all the way through our youth system making the step into senior cricket in the Cornwall Cricket League.
“That shows the pathway we’re creating is working, and it’s exciting to think what the future holds for the club.”
Sarah Perkins, South West community co-ordinator for Samworth Brothers, said the organisation was delighted to continue supporting the club.
“It’s wonderful to see the difference this funding is making,” she said. “Our aim is to help clubs increase opportunities for young people by expanding capacity, whether that’s through better equipment, new sessions, trained volunteers or improved facilities.
“Saltash Cricket Club is doing an outstanding job engaging young people and creating an environment where they can enjoy sport, build confidence and develop valuable life skills. We’re proud to play a small part in helping the club continue to grow.”
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