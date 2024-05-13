By Rod Davies at Polson Bridge
CORNWALL CLUBS CUP FINAL AT LAUNCESTON
Saltash 58 Perranporth 26
SALTASH convincingly won the final against a very plucky Perranporth side that never game up the battle but were unable to contain the Ashes’ style of open play.
Saltash took the lead after only three minutes when winger Will Morton touched down.
The Brewers hit back and following some sustained pressure, Justyn Winkler-Irons scored close to the posts for Ben Jones to add the conversion (5-7).
The Ashes went back in front with a good passing move finished by Will Morton on 18 minutes and another try by Rob Walsh converted by Lewis Stuart four minutes later (17-7).
Two more tries late in the half by Will Morton plus the conversion and skipper Jay Moriarty increased the lead to 29-7.
Perranporth immediately came back with a Martin Rainbird converted try, but there was still time before the interval for Ashes prop Ryan Simmons to grab a try on the right wing which was converted (36-14).
The second period started strongly for Saltash with Morton ending a cross field attack with a try but a forward drive by the Perranporth pack saw Axel Nicks (Saltash guest player) score near the posts (41-19).
Saltash continued to dominate and more tries came from Moriarty and Morton (2) with one being converted.
Perranporth were rewarded for their battling performance with a late Tom Simmons try converted by Ben Jones to complete the scoring.
This was a very entertaining game played in a good spirit and hot conditions with a large support for both sides. The Saltash backs and forwards were able to combine well to win and put a trophy on the shelf at the famous Shed to end another good season where they have produced some very exciting rugby.
Man of the match was the Ashes’ Devon Bennett-Murray who again worked hard with great carries and a non-stop performance and prolific try scorer Will Morton broke the Saltash record with 48 for the season! Lewis Stuart kicked all of the Saltash conversions.