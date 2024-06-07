WESTERN League Premier Division outfit Saltash United have pulled off a superb double signing by bringing in Rikki Shepherd and Tom Payne from Helston Athletic.
Shepherd and Payne are no strangers to boss Macca Brown having been two key parts of his successful tenure at neighbours Millbrook.
They join from the Blues having helped Matt Cusack’s side to the Western League Premier title.
Shepherd scores 24 goals in his 40 appearances last year, while 23 goals from 29 appearances for the Brook in the 2021/22 campaign shows Brown knows how to get the best out of the striker.
Shepherd is joined at the Waterways Stadium by Payne.
A versatile midfielder, he made 35 appearances for the Kellaway Park club last term, but is now returning closer to home.
Reflecting on the signings, Brown told Ashes TV: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome both Tom and Rikki to the Ashes.
“Having managed them both at Millbrook for many years, I know them very well, and our relationship goes beyond football. Out of respect for their time at Helston, I never approached them about signing for Saltash. However, they were aware that I would be interested if they ever decided to play closer to home, and this summer, that has come to fruition.
“Tom and Rikki are two of the best players out there, and any team would be lucky to have them. Their signings are a significant boost for Saltash United.
“Last season, I frequently mentioned our need for more experience in the changing room, and Tom and Rikki bring exactly that, plus much more. They are excited about joining our young squad and contributing to our progress.
“Their qualities are well-known to me; I’ve watched them excel on the pitch for years and often saw them score against us in the past two seasons. Now, I look forward to seeing them do the same for Saltash. Make no mistake, they are here to win."