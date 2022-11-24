Saltash United handed home draw in Cornwall Junior Cup
Thursday 24th November 2022
(Cornwall FA )
The draw has been made for the last 16 of the Bond Timber Cornwall Junior Cup.
Saltash United Thirds have been given a home tie with Dropship FC, while Bude Town Reserves will be away to Gorran.
If Bodmin Town Reserves come through their match with Mount Ambrose, they will be away to Ludgvan, while St Breward visit Constantine.
Ties are to be played on Saturday, January 14, with 2pm kick-offs.
Full draw: St Merryn v West Cornwall FC, Ludgvan v Bodmin Town Reserves or Mount Ambrose, Falmouth DC v Mevagissey, Troon v Grampound, Constantine v St Breward, Saltash United Thirds v Dropship FC, Gorran v Bude Town Reserves, St Keverne v Holman Sports Club Reserves.
