SALTASH skateboarder Lola Tambling will go for Olympic glory later when she partners Sky Brown in Paris.
The 16-year-old has been busy making a name for herself in recent times, finishing sixth in the World Championship in Sharjah last year and is currently inside the top 15 in the world in 13th.
Tambling qualified for the games through the Olympic Qualifying Series and such were her impressive performances, she had cemented herself as one of the 22 qualifiers before the final.
Brown and Tambling will be taking part in the women’s park skateboarding preliminary event at 11.30am, and if either of them make it to the final then they will be going for a medal at 4.30pm.
Lola has been getting plenty of support from local business in Saltash with many putting up posters, and you wouldn’t put it past her to create more history in the coming hours.