SALTASH Cricket Club picked up their first win of the season in Division Three East with an 11-run victory over visiting Roche Seconds.
Having won the toss, home skipper Justin Hemmings elected to bat on a good-looking track at Chapel Field.
Openers Huw Williams and Matt Petherbridge put on 36 for the first wicket, before the latter fell for five, one of three wickets for bowler Archie Green.
Sam Renfree departed shortly after for 12, before in-form Welshman Williams and Richard Townsend put on a 75-run partnership for the third wicket.
Townsend (35) was next to fall, quickly followed by Williams who, for a second week running, was able to post a top score of 77 off 65 balls.
The middle order of Alex Johnson (18), Jeremy Blake (33), Ben Hutson (20) and Dave Bolland (23 not out) all posted useful runs as the hosts eventually posted a final total of 268 all-out.
Green (3-62) and Tommy Eccleston (3-84) were the pick of the Roche bowlers.
In reply, Roche saw opener Fred Kertai depart early doors when he was out leg before to Townsend.
Shaun Hicks (27), Neil Trudgeon (21) and Mark Trudgeon (24) all got started for the visitors, but it was captain Tom Rowe (97 not out) that kept his side in contention, blasting 11 fours and four sixes in his impressive knock.
A late knock of 30 in as many balls from Reuben Trethewey kept the visitors firmly in the fight, but it was the Ashes who were able to hold on for an excellent victory.
Petherbridge claimed two of the wickets for the hosts, whilst there were one apiece for Townsend, Tharanga Gunarathna, Dave Bolland and Williams.
Meanwhile, Saltash’s second string were able to follow up their opening day win as their trip to Roche Thirds on Sunday was cancelled due to heavy rain.