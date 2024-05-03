SALTASH have named their team for tomorrow’s mouthwatering Papa Johns Community Cup Regional Two Championship semi-final with Old Rutlishians at Moorlands Lane (3pm).
The prize couldn’t be bigger for both clubs with the winners heading to Twickenham next weekend to play at the home of English rugby.
If Saltash get there it’ll be the second time in six years they’ve played there.
After being handed a walkover by Warminster in the first round, the Ashes have had to be at their best to get through.
They just squeezed back Gordon League from Gloucester in the last 16 before last weekend’s thrilling 36-28 success in Cheltenham at Old Patesians, a victory which was secured in extra-time.
From last weekend’s starting 15, lock Devon Bennett-Murray is preferred to James Sutton, Jack Pritchard replaces Lewis Stuart at scrum-half and Danny Snook comes in for Jason Carroll at inside-centre.
All three dropped are on the bench alongside Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, Lewis Woolaway and Fin Jones.
Like Saltash, Old Rutlishians were involved in a thrilling title race during the season.
They finished with 21 victories from a possible 22 and with it 100 points as they edged out Old Haileyburians to claim the Counties Two Surrey crown.
With both sides full of attacking flair, and conditions expected to be conducive to an exciting game, it’s a game not to be missed.
The winners will take on Veseyans (Sutton Coldfield near Birmingham) or Team Brunel in London next Saturday.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Devon Bennett-Murray, Tom Rixon, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway, Fin Jones, Jason Carroll, Jack Pritchard.