SALTASH RFC are aiming for promotion from Counties Two Cornwall at the third time of asking, and the Ashes have a crunch clash tomorrow when they take on relegated Falmouth at the Recreation Ground (3pm).
Steve Down’s side head west with three wins from three, but haven’t played for a fortnight following Veor’s concession last weekend.
Falmouth also have three wins from three, but needed a late try to win at Bodmin last Saturday.
Saltash Seconds have also started well by beating their Falmouth counterparts (52-5) and Redruth Albany (concession) and also head down the A38 and A30 as they go to Illogan Park with kick-off at the same time.
The club would like to congratulate Colt Laurie Thompson who will make his debut when he comes off the bench.
The two teams are as follows:
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Lewis Stuart, Sam Snell, B Hocking, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Andy Knight, Steve Hillman, Jason Carroll.
SALTASH SECONDS: P Harrigan, J Chaney, E White, D Marshall, P Reis, N Blake, R Martin; R Simmons, A Nicks, C Rich, J Firman, A Marshall (capt), R Thomas, F Jones, F Dover. Replacements: R Eatwell, N Farley, C Morris, L Thompson.