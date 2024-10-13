By Rod Davies
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash 48 Perranporth 19
This was a wake up game for the Ashes as for much of the first half they were second best to a Perranporth side that disrupted the normally free-flowing style of the home team by their covering and tackling as well as taking their opportunities to score.
After an evenly contested start, Saltash took the lead just before the 15th minute when following some good inter-passing, Jay Moriarty crossed the line on the left wing.
The visitors went in front after 20 minutes when a home yellow card resulted in a Brewers penalty, which gave them a converted try.
Shortly afterwards a breakaway try from inside their own half gave Perranporth a lead of 14-5.
The Ashes were very flat and could not capture their usual brand of rugby but did reduce the visitors lead after a driving maul allowed Rob Walsh to touch down.
This seemed to spur Saltash to up their game in an extended first period and Will Morton got a try which was converted by Ryan Cruickshanks to give them an interval lead of 17-14.
The second half got off to a good start for Saltash when Danny Snook darted over the Brewers line after 43 minutes for a converted try.
Perranporth continued to look dangerous in their attacks but Moriarty eased the pressure when he scored after 58 minutes a try which was again converted (31-14).
Another forward drive by Saltash was rewarded with Walsh touching down (65 minutes), but Perranporth hit back with a try of their own six minutes later.
A converted try by Will Morton and a score by Lewis Stuart right at the end gave Saltash a flattering victory by 48-19. Cruickshanks slotted all of Saltash’s conversions.
Perranporth’s points came via tries from Callum Varcoe, Ben Jones and Tyler Crofts with Ollie Roots adding two conversions.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Watwell, Sam Snell, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Charlie Knight, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Tom Rixon, Lewis Stuart, Danny Snook.