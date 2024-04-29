PAPA JOHNS COMMUNITY CUP REGIONAL TWO CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL
Old Patesians 28 Saltash 36 (AET)
SALTASH are one game away from Twickenham after a superb extra-time victory in Cheltenham, writes Rod Davies.
This was a game that Saltash were losing, could have lost but won due a tremendous second half effort which resulted in victory in extra-time.
The Ashes took the lead after five minutes with a Ryan Cruickshanks penalty after a promising start.
But the Old Patesians started to get a grip and their quick handling got them a try on the right wing after 16 minutes, and a penalty soon put them into an 8-3 lead.
More home pressure and a cross-kick increased their advantage with a try which was converted (15-3).
Saltash were finding it hard to contain Old Patesians but fought back, and following a scrum close to the home line, centre Greg Eatwell got hold of a loose ball and touched down in the corner on the half hour.
Two minutes later the home side went further ahead with a well-worked try on the left wing which was converted after the ball hit the crossbar (22-8).
However, the Ashes struck back when winger Will Morton went over with a try in the last minute of the half (22-13).
The second period began with a much more determined Ashes and a good forward drive enabled Devon Bennett-Murray to crash over the line within five minutes.
But a penalty in front of the posts made the score 25-18 in the Gloucestershire side’s favour.
Saltash were now playing well and after 58 minutes Phil Eatwell raced over on the left wing for a try which Lewis Stuart converted to level the scores.
Old Patesians still looked dangerous when attacking with their strong running and another penalty after 63 minutes edged them back in front.
Saltash were now putting great pressure and effort into their game and were rewarded when Lewis Stuart equalised two minutes from the end to get the game into extra-time (28-28).
The Ashes’ defending was excellent, and Greg Eatwell eventually touched down to give them the lead after 87 minutes (28-33).
A Lewis Stuart penalty in the second half of extra time gave them an eight-point cushion which they kept.
They now take on Old Rutlishians from Wimbledon in London at home on Saturday (3pm) for the right to play at Twickenham on May 11.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Jason Carroll, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Tom Rixon, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, Matt Coker, Devon Bennett-Murray, Fin Jones, Lewis Stuart, Ryan Wilson.
Tries: G Eatwell (2), Morton, Bennett-Murray, P Eatwell; Convs: Stuart; Pens: Cruickshanks, Stuart (2).
LOCKIE CUP FINAL AT PLYMOUTH ALBION RFC
Saltash 29 Devonport Services Seconds 40
A SALTASH side missing a number of players with an eye on the Old Patesians game took on Devonport Services Seconds in the Lockie Cup final last Wedneday evening, eventually losing 40-29.
The Ashes were outplayed out wide by a pacier Services attack who lived off scraps, as the Ashes pack exerted real dominance in the scrum but paid for indiscipline at key moments.
Services were 12-0 up after 15 minutes with tries out wide and although number eight Ryan Rayner and lock James Sutton scored, it was 19-12 at the break.
Devonport were soon 33-12 ahead and although the visitors chipped away with tries from Rob Walsh and Jack Pritchard to get within nine, a sixth Services try won them the game.
Walsh added a second late on, but it wasn’t the Ashes’ night.