SALTASH have named their side for tonight’s Lockie Cup final with Devonport Services at Plymouth Albion RFC (7.30pm).
The Ashes have had another successful season, albeit having missed out narrowly on promotion from Counties Two Cornwall, and also have Saturday’s trip to Old Patesians in the quarter-final of the Papa Johns Community Cup Regional Two Championship to prepare for.
It means the Ashes have had to be selective with their starting side for tonight, with the likes of Lewis Wells and Jay Moriarty only on the bench.
Devonport will provide a stern challenge for the Ashes, depending on what side put out, and they finished in the top four of the Counties Two Devon League.
With Devonport a stone’s throw from Brickfields and Saltash just a few miles away, a large crowd is expected for the conclusion of the Plymouth and district competition.
SALTASH: Max Venables, Ryan Cruickshanks, Greg Eatwell, Nick Blake, Ryan Wilson, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Matt Coker, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, James Sutton, Devon Bennett-Murray, Fin Jones, Phil Eatwell (capt), Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Simon Nance, Liall Honey, Lewis Wells, Jay Moriarty.